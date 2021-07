Shooting in Hawaiian Gardens Closes 605 Freeway

7:s05 am

July 9, 2021

Several northbound lanes of the 605 freeway are closed over a death investigation, CHP is reporting that they are not sure how he died whether it’s self-inflicted or shot by somebody. Crews checked out the car and found the man with a gun next to him. The shooting occurred just north of Carson the lanes will remain closed for several hours. As of 8 o’clock this morning, only two lanes were closed.

