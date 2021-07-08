Artesia Punishers Squads to be Busy the Remainder of the Month

July 8, 2021

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter

The Artesia Punishers 18-Gold travel softball team will be participating in the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championships to conclude the month. But there is still plenty of Punishers action in the upcoming weeks to keep everyone involved occupied.

The Punishers 14-Under team, coached by Andy Macias, and the 16-Under team, coached by Leo Amaya will be participating in the Champions Cup in Irvine, which began on July 8. Macias’ squad is one of 24 teams from that age group in the prestigious tournament and will have pool play games today against the [La Mirada] Team Freeman and [Fremont] Lady Wolfpack before facing the [Montebello] Explosion Berouty/Roman on Saturday. Depending on where the Punishers finish in their pool, they could have their first single elimination playoff game as early as Saturday afternoon. If not, it will be on Sunday morning. All games in the 14-Under age group will be played at Great Park in Irvine.

At Harvard Park in Irvine, 42 teams from the 16-Under age group will vie for a championship as the Punishers began pool play action on July 8 against the [San Diego] So Cal Mavericks and the Corona Angels-Perez/Tyson. Today, the Punishers will face the [Eagle] Team Idaho Dirtdogs while on Saturday, they will wrap up pool play action against the [Hollister] Cal A’s-Heen and the [Camas, WA] NW Rampage Silver. The single elimination games begin on Sunday with potential games on Monday should the team get that far in the playoffs.

The team is also scheduled to be in the Surf City Tourney’s Summer Showcase at the Fountain Valley Sports Complex with games against the [Sacramento] Firecrackers-Leles/Neal, the [Fresno] Central California Fury and the [Salinas] MB Athletics-Abraham on Saturday and meetings with the [Chino] Southern California Athletics-Briggs and the [San Diego] Power Surge-Strandberg on Sunday.

Finally, the Artesia Punishers 16-Under team coached by Vince Gonzales, will be at Kit Carson Park in Escondido for the Triple Crown Sports World Series. The first set of pool play games will take place on Tuesday against the [Minden] Nevada Hot Shots and the [Victorville] E1 Prospects-Robinson. On Wednesday, the Punishers will play the [Vista] Frost Elite-Engels and the [Ripon] Top 9 Sports. The Triple Crown World Series runs through July 17.

