City of Artesia to Unveil New Free Electric Bus Service

The City of Artesia is pleased to announce new City transit services that will offer convenient access to parks, shopping centers, and the City’s vibrant Downtown area, at no cost.

The City’s electric bus service will operate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will offer twelve pick up locations throughout Artesia.

All passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, which include the use of a face covering and social distancing.

To launch this new service to the community, City officials will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, July 14. The Ribbon Cutting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Artesia Park, located at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue.

The all electric, battery-operated bus will begin offering service at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The City’s new free electric bus service is just one of many accomplishments in recent years that have made Artesia a greener City.

Some of these projects include installing a new cool, energy efficient roof at City Hall, replacing lights with LEDs at Artesia Park and other City facilities to reduce energy consumption, implementing a Green Building Incentive Ordinance to bring more energy conscious construction projects to Artesia, obtaining over $1.5 million in grant funding to plant trees in Artesia far into the future, and joining Southern California Edison’s Green Rate Program to purchase all City electricity from renewable sources.

All of these programs have made a meaningful impact in reducing the levels of harmful emissions and pollutants in the air here in Artesia.

The City of Artesia is excited to offer this free transit service to Cityresidents, while contributing to the improvement of air quality. Information on the bus route is available on the City’s website at www.cityofartesia.us

