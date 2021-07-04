Dead Dad In Pomona Freeway Shooting As Gunfire Blasts Car: Two Sons Hospitalized

July 4, 2021

A gunman remained at large Sunday after a car-to-car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights resulted in a multi-vehicle crash and left a man dead and his two sons injured.

The California Highway Patrol initially said that three people were injured and transported to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, but could not immediately confirm the death. According to CBS2, the man died at a hospital.

It was unclear if any of the victims were struck by gunfire. Authorities also did not say if the dead dad’s vehicle was purposely targeted or if the gunfire was random.

The shooting was reported at 12:28 p.m. Saturday and caused a multi-vehicle collision at the 60 Freeway and Seventh Avenue, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. All eastbound lanes were shut down at Seventh as a result, and a subsequent police investigation closed the transition road from both sides of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the eastbound 60.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Corolla or Camry, Kravig said. No suspect description was available.

The freeway was cleared and the SigAlert canceled about 5:35 p.m., according to the CHP.

In recent months there were a number of other freeway shooting involving a BB or pellet gun being fired at vehicles on the 91 Freeway and other nearby roadways. No one was killed in those attacks and a suspect was finally arrested. However, a six-year-old boy was later killed in a road-rage attack as his mother drove.

