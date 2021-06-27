Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape at L.A. Arboretum

Direct from their sold out run in London and Chicago, Lightscape will head to the West Coast to transform the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden into an enchanting, after dark illuminated walking experience.

June 26, 2021

From November 12, 2021 through January 16, 2022 the one mile spectacular light show will feature one of-a-kind artistic installations that come alive with color, imagination and sound.

“I had heard about this fabulous light show in the United Kingdom over the past two years,” said Richard Schulhof, Director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. “I quickly realized it would the perfect presentation to have for the Arboretum.”

“They customize the design to celebrate the uniqueness of each garden. In the case of the Arboretum Lightscape they will be responding to all of the Mediterranean and subtropical plants. Schulhof also invited the Team to look at and incorporate the Hollywood history of the Arboretum, to incorporate the storied chapters of the garden.

“Following the international success of Lightscape, we are excited to bring this spectacular holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum,” said Schulhof, “We look forward to hosting family and friends and providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season.”

Visitors will be treated to an immersive adventure in the garden, wandering into a festive world of wonder with thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the Cathedral of Light to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.

The L.A. Arboretum produces Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the United Kingdom. In addition, Lightscape is skillfully produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape opens to the public on Friday, November 12, 2021 and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 16, 2022. Tickets are currently available for purchase to the public.

Visit arboretum.org/lightscape for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments