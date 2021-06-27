Commerce City Council Honors Local Companies Who Help the Needy

4EARTH FARMS recently partnered with Heart of Compassion, Food Forward, and the City of Commerce to deliver nutritious and essential fresh produce to families in need.

June 26, 2021

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The City of Commerce honored Sandy Cornejo and volunteers from Commerce-based Bridge Publications and 4Earth Farms at their meeting on June 16 for coordinating and serving over eighty boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to senior residents at the senior complex located at Gage Avenue and Emil Street.

The City commends all the residents, volunteers and business community for coming together for the community and providing much needed assistance. City Council recognized 4Earth Farms for making an unforgettable occasion for the residents of the apartments.

“We are grateful for the many contributions you have made to the Model City,” stated Mayor Leonard Mendoza,” May your giving spirit be rewarded.”

4Earth Farms was founded in 1993, since then it and has become one of the largest suppliers of organics in the U.S.

Over the last five years alone, 4Earth has donated over 120,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food banks and charities. “We recognized long ago that although our warehouse is filled with fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables, many of the residents that live in and around our neighborhood live in a food desert or don’t have the means to buy fresh produce,” says David Lake, President of 4Earth Farms.

In the last three years, 4Earth Farms has donated over $2.5 million worth of produce to Heart of Compassion, a food bank and social service organization based in Montebello, CA. “We are proud to be of service to an organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger and encourage self-sufficiency to those living in poverty,” stated Lake.

