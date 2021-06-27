Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

Socialize

Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama Donates PPE to Local Schools

DURING THE CLOSING WEEKS of the school year, Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama delivered boxes of hand sanitizer bottles to Nixon Academy and Tetzlaff Academy; Yokoyama is seen here with AP Mr. Hamamura.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.