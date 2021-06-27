Average LA County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since July 2015

June 27, 2021

(NBC) The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.301, its highest amount since July 16, 2015.

The average price has risen 5.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.1 cents on both Friday and Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.227 greater than one year ago. The average price has risen $1.069 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand because more people are driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The Orange County average price rose for the seventh time in eight days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.258, its highest amount since July 17, 2015. It has increased 5.5 cents over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents on Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.199 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.05 since the start of the year, including 68.1 cents during a run of 72 increases in 73 days that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are partially the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.