Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

Socialize

Average LA County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since July 2015

June 27, 2021

(NBC) The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.301, its highest amount since July 16, 2015.

The average price has risen 5.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.1 cents on both Friday and Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.227 greater than one year ago. The average price has risen $1.069 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand because more people are driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The Orange County average price rose for the seventh time in eight days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.258, its highest amount since July 17, 2015. It has increased 5.5 cents over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents on Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.199 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.05 since the start of the year, including 68.1 cents during a run of 72 increases in 73 days that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are partially the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA7 HOURS AGO

First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning

SHOOTING7 HOURS AGO

Three People Hurt in Drive-By Shooting Near The Pikes Outlets in Long Beach

POLITICS9 HOURS AGO

At Least 9 Dead, 152 Unaccounted for in Florida Condo Tower Collapse

Copyright CNS – City News Service

This article tagged under:

ORANGE COUNTYLOS ANGELES COUNTYGAS PRICES

CCPA Notice

LOCALEDUCATION NEWS & RESOURCESCALIFORNIAUS & WORLDCORONAVIRUS PANDEMICWEATHERTRAFFICINVESTIGATIONSCONSUMERSPORTSPLAY THE CHALLENGEPOLITICSNEWSCONFERENCEENTERTAINMENT & LIFESTYLEENTERTAINMENT NEWSCALIFORNIA LIVETHE SCENENBCLXTRAVEL & ADVENTURENBC4 IN THE COMMUNITY
MEET THE NEWS TEAMSUBMIT A CONSUMER COMPLAINTSEND US YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOSCONTESTSOUR APPSNEWSLETTERS

CONTACT US

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.