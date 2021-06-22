Grab & Go Meals for Kids & Teens at 20 L.A. County Libraries

Grab & Go Meals for Kids & Teens at 20 L.A. County Libraries

June 22, 2021

LA County Library’s annual Lunch at the Library program returns, providing free grab-and-go meals to kids and teens 18 and under during the summer months. This year, two healthy meals—re-heatable lunch and breakfast—will be available daily.

Meals are available for no-contact pickup on a first come, first served basis at select libraries now through August 6 (except July 5) based on the following schedule:

Monday – Friday, 12 – 1 pm:

A C Bilbrew Library

Gardena Mayme Dear Library

La Puente Library

Lake Los Angeles Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Library

Quartz Hill Library

Rowland Heights Library

San Fernando Library

San Gabriel Library

South Whittier Library

Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 1 pm:

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library

Baldwin Park Library

Clifton M. Brakensiek Library

Compton Library

El Monte Library

Leland R. Weaver Library

Woodcrest Library

There are no restrictions on family income. Parents and caregivers can pick up on behalf of children – kids and teens don’t need to be present, but are welcome!

“This will be the seventh consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program,” said LA County Library Director, Skye Patrick. “We know families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school. We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide this essential service.”

Lunch at the Library is a partnership between LA County Library and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and is supported by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association. This program is supported by a grant from the California State Library.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments