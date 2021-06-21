Montebello Unified Seeking Personnel Commissioner, Deadline Extended Apply Online

Mrs. Yvette L. Fimbres was recommended by the California School Employee Association Montebello, Chapter 505 and was first appointed by California State Superintendent of Public Instruction (CSSPI) Tom Torlakson in April 2018 and re-appointed by CSSPI Tony Thurmond in November 2020 to serve on the Montebello Unified School District (MUSD) Personnel Commission. Mrs. Fimbres is an honors graduate of MUSD’s Schurr High School. She possesses an Associate Degree from East Los Angeles College. Her Bachelor Degree and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership are from California State University, Los Angeles. Mrs. Fimbres received her teaching credential from UCLA. Commissioner Fimbres’ professional experience has been in the education field for the past 30 years employed with the Los Angeles Unified School District. Her experience includes being employed as a classified employee in the clerical ranks, an alternative education and career technical education teacher, project manager, site director, and an assistant principal. Mrs. Fimbres’ dedication and commitment to community involvement includes serving as a Commissioner for the City of Montebello’s Investment Committee and Civil Service Commission. She has also volunteered as a Los Angeles County Reserve Deputy Probation Officer. She is currently a liaison for the Montebello Community Neighborhood Watch Program in partnership with the Montebello Police Department and is a member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association, ELA Chapter. Commissioner Fimbres knows the importance and public expectation that our governmental process be conducted in a fair, efficient, and open manner. She is committed to ensuring that MUSD’s merit system principles will emphasize these values and provide a personnel selection system that is open to all and free from political interference.