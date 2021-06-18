Exclusive: Search Warrant Shows Sup. Kuehl, Phil Washington, Mayor Garcetti Deputy & Others Under Investigation

June 18, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS • [email protected]

Just months ago, Hews Media Group-Community News exclusively reported that Los Angeles County Sheriffs Detectives issued search warrants and searched the headquarters of LA Metro and the offices of a nonprofit run by a civilian oversight commissioner critical of Alex Villanueva and his leadership.

The nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, which operates Metro’s “Off-Limits” sexual-harassment counseling hotline was the subject of the search, but HMG-CN also reported that other high-level executives at Metro were the subject of the warrant and searches but officials from both organizations would not comment further and the sheriff’s would not comment on the contents of the search warrant.

Now HMG-CN has obtained the search warrant, issued March 1, 2021, which indicates law enforcement officials believe multiple felonies were committed.

The search warrant stated that, “there is probable cause to believe that the property described [below] may be found at the location [below] and that it was used to commit felonies.

“[The property] is possessed by a person with the intent to use it as a means of committing a public offense or is possessed by another to whom he or she may have delivered it for the purpose of concealing it or preventing it’s discovery.”

“[The property] tends to show that a felony has been committed or that a particular person has committed a felony.”

The warrant gave five days to gather the requested records under eight categories, indicating a wide-ranging investigation involving POV, L.A. County and City Elected officials, and executives at Metro, including the recently departed CEO Phil Washington.

The warrant demanded any and all contracts between Peace Over Violence and the Board of Supervisors and more significantly;

Any and all contracts concerning POV and any organization under the control of the county and or the Board of Supervisors including Metro;

An exhaustive list of call log categories from POV’s Off-Limits hotline;

Any written or digital communications between POV and Metro;

Internal [Metro] evaluations or audits concerning the Off-Limits hotline;

Alex Wiggins’ personnel file, Wiggins is the former Chief of Security Systems and Law Enforcement for Metro.

An all-inclusive item asking for any reports, forms, documents, notes, photographs, written and digital communications of any internal investigation conducted by Metro involving POV;

Any and all communication between the following persons:

Phil Washington, who is now the CEO nominee of the Denver Airport, and was the subject of an article by the Denver Post where the Mayor of Denver, Michael Hancock, is on the record saying Washington was not a named in the warrant.

Alex Wiggins, former Chief of Security Systems and Law Enforcement for Metro and Imelda Hernandez, Manager of Transportation Planning who worked under Wiggins.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and her Commissioner Patty Giggins, the Executive Director of POV.

Madeline Moore, Kuehl‘s current Transportation Deputy; Metro employee Stephanie Larue, who allegedly falsified documents regarding POV.

Moore (bottom) cited as deputy under Kuehl.

Daniel Rodman, who is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Transportation Deputy; and Bob Green, former chief of staff of LAPD Chief Michael Moore, who recently resigned his Metro position.

Rodman (bottom) cited as deputy under Garcetti.

The document also show Metro’s law firm, Kendall Brill and Kelly, LLP attempting to quash the warrant several times in LA Superior court.

