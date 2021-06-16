First Time: Pride Flag Flies Over Artesia City Hall

The city of Artesia has officially raised the Progress Flag in honor of LGBT+ Pride Month today. This is the first time in Artesia’s history that the Progress or Pride flag has flown in the city.
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2021, ↑ Cerritos Community News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-