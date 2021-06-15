Sánchez designates $480,000 for Los Nietos Sunshine Shuttle Electric Bus Replacement

June 15, 2020

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) designated $480,000 for the Los Nietos Sunshine Shuttle Electric Bus Service Replacement project in the INVEST in America Act, a $547 billion measure reported out by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that will cover funding for highways, transit, and rail across the country. Sunshine Shuttle is a 3-route community shuttle system and connects regional and municipal transit services including LA Metro, Montebello Transit, and Norwalk Transit. The funding for this project was requested directly by Sánchez for a project vital to her constituents.

“I am proud to designate funding for a project that improves access to community centers, medical facilities, and other services that are crucial to our communities,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “This funding will go to replace two existing shuttles that are now beyond their service life, and helps ensure residents of Los Nietos and South Whittier can stay connected to reliable public transport. It is a prime example of the transformations we must make at the community level to curb global emissions through zero emission public transportation. I will continue to fight for this funding and for other resources that will improve public transportation in our neighborhoods.”

Sunshine Shuttle provides Los Nietos and South Whittier area residents access to shopping centers, community centers, medical facilities, parks and recreation areas, libraries, job training and employment sites for Cal-WORKS recipients.

The $547 billion measure, reported out last week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee under the leadership of Chairman Peter DeFazio, also includes provisions to help fight the effects of climate change, such as funding for zero-emission transit, biking, and walking infrastructure, and requirements for states to reduce carbon emissions.

The INVEST in America Act is expected to be considered by the House of Representatives later this summer.

