Resources: The INVEST in America Act

June 15, 2021

The INVEST in America Act is comprehensive surface transportation legislation that would modernize our roads, bridges, transit, rail and so much more. The transformational bill would move our country away from the status quo and would lay the groundwork for an infrastructure package for the modern era.

Modern infrastructure means creating millions of good-paying jobs that rebuild the middle class and make our country more competitive in the global economy, combating the climate crisis by cutting carbon pollution from the transportation sector, and addressing long-standing inequities in communities around the country with investments that make cities and towns safer and more connected. We can do this. In fact, we can’t afford NOT to!

Learn by Topic

CREATING JOBS AND RESTORING OUR GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS

Investing in American infrastructure means boosting American manufacturing and creating millions of jobs that can’t be exported.

INVESTING IN UNDERSERVED AND RURAL COMMUNITIES

Our country has a unique opportunity to right the planning mistakes of the past and create more opportunities for communities that have been historically left out.

FACING CLIMATE CHANGE

The transportation sector is the leading contributor to carbon pollution in the U.S. Fighting climate change will mean rebuilding the sector to be greener by cutting carbon pollution and building more resilient infrastructure and transportation systems.

SAFETY AND ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Rebuilding and rethinking our infrastructure is an opportunity to create more connected communities. That’s a win for everyone, no matter how you get around!

Local Investment. Federal Support.

Infrastructure is calling and mayors are united in building our communities back better through national infrastructure investment. Hear from local leaders on how federal investments in infrastructure will help their communities thrive.

Read the Act.

Growing Support for the INVEST in America Act

Chair DeFazio’s Statements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments