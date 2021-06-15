House Republicans Hit a New Low Voting No to Give Capitol Police Medals

June 15, 2020

21 House Republicans hit a new low in their fealty to Donald Trump, voting no to give the Capital Police who were involved in the January 6 insurrection Congressional Medals of Honor. As usual the spineless Republicans refused to answer questions from the press.

Below are the snakes who argued they did not like the word insurrection. in the bill.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who voted against both versions of the bill, said Tuesday that he’s concerned its use of the term “insurrectionists” to describe the mob that stormed the Capitol could impact ongoing court cases. He rejected the notion that the Jan. 6 attack amounted to an insurrection — which Merriam-Webster defines as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”

“If they just wanted to give the police recognition, they could have done it without trying to make it partisan, without sticking that in there,” he added. The other Republicans who voted against the bill were Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Bob Good (Va.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Andy Harris (Md.), Jody Hice (Ga.), Mary Miller (Ill.), Barry Moore (Ala.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Scott Perry (Pa.), John Rose (Tenn.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip Roy (Texas) and Greg Steube (Fla.).

