Three Arrested for Collecting Kidnapping Ransom in Pico Rivera and South Gate

LOS ANGELES – Law enforcement officials have arrested three men allegedly involved in a ring that kidnapped at least six people near the U.S.-Mexico border, later demanding ransom for their release, and often refusing to release them after payments were made. Edgar Adrian Lemus, 23, of Vernon; Francisco Javier Hernandez Martinez, 20, also of Vernon; and Junior Almendarez Martinez, 23, of Watts, have been charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy. Lemus and Hernandez were arrested Monday evening on a federal criminal complaint. Almendarez was arrested – also on Monday evening – on a separate complaint. According to affidavits filed with the complaints, each of the kidnapping incidents targeted victims who were waiting or attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the United States. In each incident, the kidnappers offered to assist in smuggling the victims across the border from Mexico, but instead would hold them for ransom. The kidnappers insisted on ransom payments from the victim’s family members to release the victim, the affidavit states. The kidnappers used specific sections at Walmart and other stores in Southern California to meet with the family members to collect the ransom payments. After the payments were made, however, the kidnappers demanded additional money rather than releasing the victim, according to the affidavit.

Lemus picked up a $19,000 ransom payment on April 20 at a Walmart store in South Gate and Hernandez allegedly picked up a $15,000 ransom payment on May 26 at a Walmart in Paramount and at a Target store in South Gate.

All three were seen together on May 31 at a shopping center in Pico Rivera for another ransom payment pickup.