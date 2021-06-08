Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is ‘gonna be just fine’ after having ‘a bit of skin cancer’ removed

(People.com) Jessse Tyler Ferguson is speaking candidly about his health.

On Monday, the 45-year-old actor revealed that his dermatologist found “a bit of skin cancer” during a check-up. Sharing the update, Ferguson posted a photo of himself at a Los Angeles doctor’s office with a bandage on his neck, below his right ear.

“Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me,” the Modern Family alum began his post. “I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. 😩.”

“Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found,” he continued, adding, “Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine. 🔪 (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!).”

 Dermatologists Say You Should Still Be Wearing Sunscreen Indoors – Here’s Why

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that typically develop on skin exposed to sunlight, namely the sun’s UV rays, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the three major types of skin cancer, while Merkel cell carcinoma is a rarer, more aggressive form of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Factors that may increase an individuals risk of skin cancer include, but are not limited to, having fair skin, a history of a large amount of exposure to the sun, having moles and a family history of skin cancer.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

 

