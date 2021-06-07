Upcoming Events in HMG-CN Cities

June 7, 2021

La Mirada Community Blood Drive

The City of La Mirada and American Red Cross will be holding a community blood drive. The blood drive will take place on Wednesday, June 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the La Mirada Resource Center, located 13710 La Mirada Boulevard.

To schedule an appointment online, please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code CITYLaMirada or call (800) RED-CROSS. It is required to bring a photo I.D. at the time of your appointment.

All donors will be screened before entering the drive. For more information, contact American Red Cross at (800) RED-CROSS.

Norwalk Offering Scholarships for Career Training at Adult School

Funding provided through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has made it possible for the City to offer scholarships to low income residents pursuing career and technical training.

The scholarships, ranging from $1,050 to $2,600, will assist with the cost of occupational training in health sciences, medical technology or welding/metal fabrication at Norwalk-La Mirada Adult School (NLMAS).

Scholarships cover tuition costs only, with the student responsible for books, exam supplies and uniforms.

Fall programs at NLMAS begin on August 16, 2021.

To qualify, the applicant must be a Norwalk resident (proof of residency is required), must be 18 years of age or older, and meet income qualifications.

Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/norwalktrainingscholarships. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Appointments are required to submit applications and required documentation.

For more information, please contact the Housing & Neighborhood Development Division at (562) 929-5951.

Cerritos Towne Center Giving Residents a Chance to Win $300

In celebration of Father’s Day, Cerritos Towne Center, cerritostc.com, invites the community to share their favorite words of wisdom from their father, grandfather or father figure on the center’s Instagram page for a chance to win a $300 prize package.

Entries will be accepted now through June 16th and entrants must be 18 or older to enter and win.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected and contacted via email on or around June 18th; the winner must reply within 48 hours or forfeit the prize, and another winner will be selected. No purchase or payment is required.

To learn more, or to enter the contest: instagram.com/shopcerritos.

Palos Verdes Center Holds ‘Collected Treasures’ Benefit Sale

The Circle, a Palos Verdes Art Center support group, presents “Collected Treasures” this weekend.

Admission is free and the collection of curated estate items on sale includes antique Chinese slippers, a grandfather clock, linens, a Lalique bowl, china, silver and jewelry. The event takes place at the arts center on 5504 Crestridge Road during the following days and times:

Fri., June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat., June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

Sun., June 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

In past years, Collected Treasures has been part of The Circle’s annual Palos Verdes Homes Tour. However, since the event had to be postponed the last two years, this year’s standalone event will include more than the usual number of high-quality estate items to choose from. The most special items will be in a Silent Auction.

Funds raised from the sale will go to the Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education which is celebrating 90 years of educating, enriching and building community through equal and inclusive access to the visual arts.

Long Beach Museum of Art Auction

Now open, the Art Auction XIX Exhibition Preview featuring over 120 works by leading contemporary Southern California artists.

The 19th biennial fundraiser raises critical support for the Museum’s exhibition and education programs.

This year’s fundraiser, reimagined as a virtual auction and hybrid event welcomes works by an exceptional list of artists including Young-il Ahn, Terry Braunstein, Brent Estabrook, Cheryl Humphreys, MyungJin Kim, Tony Marsh, Narsiso Martinez, and Elyse Pignolet.

Preview the exhibition in-person, and starting June 12, we invite everyone to participate and bid on these works.

Admission to the exhibition, and access to the online auction are free. Your contributions are vital, and we ask you consider a donation in support of LBMA’s mission-driven impact.

EXHIBITION PREVIEW June 3-27, 2021; free admission; you can reserve your ticket online

AUCTION CATALOG can be viewed online.

ONLINE BIDDING opens June 12, 9 a.m. – June 27, 8 p.m.

A live broadcast on June 27 from 6-8 p.m. will be accessible on lbma.org and LBMA social channels.

Register now and be the first to bid on June 12. The online auction is free to access at bit.ly/LBART.

OC Fair is Back With Limited Tickets Available

It’s the start of summer and tickets for the annual OC Fair are on sale, but with limited daily capacity this year, days could sell out.

Tickets must be purchased in advance with no fees on ocfair.com. Fairgoers should make sure to get tickets for special days and group adventures now.

This year’s OC Fair will run July 16-Aug. 15, Wednesdays through Sundays, with limited attendance. The theme is “Time for Fun!”

It will be a different OC Fair for guests to explore. With a limited capacity of about 45,000 fairgoers each day, the event is designed to give visitors more elbow room and will have a reduced number of attractions. The OC Fair follows state and county health directives.

Key things to know:

A limited number of tickets are available each day.

Advance online ticket sales only – no

Tickets are $12 weekday general admission (Wednesday, Thursday) and $14 weekend general admission (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Admission for seniors (60+) and youth (ages 6-12) is $7 every day and children 5 and younger are free.

The 2021 OC Fair mobile app is coming soon and will have information on daily activities as well as a map, news & information and tickets.

The Fair will open each day at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and midnight on weekends.

General parking is still $10, $20 for buses and limos, credit card only. The free shuttle from Experian and OCTA’s OC Fair Express bus service will not be available this year. Carnival tickets are also on sale now so fairgoers can skip the ticket booths.

Buy Tickets Online: Buccaneer Bay Open for the Summer

Buccaneer Bay is open for summer fun! Family and friends can enjoy the pirate-themed waterpark which features a lazy river, three water slides, a children’s play structure, spray pad areas, and two new waterslides including a six-lane mat-rider and two new aquatube slides.

Splash! Buccaneer Bay will be open daily through Friday, August 6 and on the weekends through Sunday, September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Purchase a single day admission pass online to save time. Single day admissions are available for $23 with senior and children below 48” tickets priced at $18. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Staff will also be enforcing a clear bag policy to minimize direct touching of guest items. For additional information, please visit splashlamirada.com or call (562) 902-3191.

Bellflower’s Steelcraft Food Court Events

JUNE 2021

Saturday, June 5 – Live Music: XNTricks (Insta: @xntricksband) 6-9PM.

Tuesday, June 8 – Sunshine Parent and Me Music Lessons (@sunshine_music_ca) 9:30AM and 10:15AM classes.

Thursday, June 10 – Paint and Sip with Coupe’s and Pigment (@coupesandpigment) 6-8PM.

Saturday, June 12 – Live Music: MoLove Quotet 6-9PM.

Tuesday, June 15 – Sunshine Parent and Me Music Lessons (@sunshine_music_ca) 9:30AM and 10:15AM classes.

Saturday, June 19 – STEELCRAFT Father’s Day Spring Pop-Up 11AM-5PM.

Saturday, June 19 – Bricks and Giggles Father’s Day LEGO Workshop 11AM-1PM).

Sunday, June 20 – DJ: Brunch Music! (@brunchmusic.grp) 12:30-3:30PM.

Tuesday, June 22 – Sunshine Parent and Me Music Lessons (@sunshine_music_ca) 9:30AM and 10:15AM classes.

