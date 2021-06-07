Developer Unveils Plans to Enhance Norwalk Entertainment District

Rendition of proposed enhancement at Norwalk Entertainment District which includes the Civic Center, AMC Theater, Doubletree Hotel and surrounding restaurants and businesses.

June 7, 2021

This past Tuesday, Los Angeles based Primestor, who owns several developments in the county, presented a plan to the Norwalk City Council to redevelop the Civic Center area to enhance the so-called Entertainment District which includes the Civic Center, AMC Theater, Doubletree Hotel and surrounding restaurants and businesses.

The Civic Center is the home to the Norwalk Courthouse, the Registrar Recorders Office and several other governmental agencies.

In October 2018, the City Council adopted the Economic Development Opportunities Plan to identify areas within the City to promote economic development and Civic Center was in that plan.

Following the plan, in February 2019 the City entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Primestor to undertake a feasibility study for the development of the area and explore opportunities to revitalize the 10-acre Civic Center lawn, parking lot and City Hall site.

Ten months later, Primstor began a public outreach campaign , had some progress, but had to stop due to the pandemic. One survey had over 900 respondents and a majority of them expressed their desire to have a destination area in the city. “The community has a strong desire for a dynamic urban center and there is support of a live/work/play district that complements the current entertainment district. The survey also found that the community would like the continuation of events in the Civic Center.”

The redevelopment of the 10 acres of city-owned property along Imperial Highway at Norwalk Boulevard, dubbed “The Walk,” will include more open space, housing, and additional shops and restaurants. The intent of the project is to create a destination that meets the needs of residents, attracts additional economic development, promotes local hiring, and creates high-quality development in the center of Norwalk.

Following the presentation, the Council gave direction to Primestor to work closely with the community once again to solicit feedback on the redevelopment proposal. The community engagement efforts will commence immediately and include virtual meetings, door-to-door canvassing, online surveys, social media advertisement, and a project-specific website, among other efforts.

This development will further the City’s Strategic Plan to increase the number of business and associated jobs in the community. Residents interested in obtaining more information can email [email protected] or call (562) 929-5319.

Whittier Pride 2021

The 3rd annual Whittier Pride celebration will be on Sat., June 19, 2021, converted to the Whittier Pride Ride.

The vehicle caravan will traverse the city in a predetermined route highlighting inclusive, and safe local businesses. The event will also be live streamed in real time on social media.

Proceeds from donations and sponsorships of Whittier Pride Ride 2021 will benefit the PRIDE Endowed Scholarship for Whittier College students. The scholarship will provide need-based awards to members of Whittier’s LGBTQIA+ student organization.

The two-hour event will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Advanced vehicle registration is required to participate in the caravan. Event sponsors and donations are welcome. For more information please visit

www.lacada.com/whittier_pride/

