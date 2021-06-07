Cerritos Will Hold Let Freedom Ring Celebration

June 7, 2021

The Community Participation and Recreation Services Staff will hold the 2021 LFR Celebration on Sunday, July 4 from 5 to 9 PM at the Civic Center.

The current committee members are: Monica Ballentine, Tatiana Yokoyama Bui, Wendy Chang, Pinal Doshi, Hyun Kim, Lily Kuo, Payal Sawhney, Joseph T. Vicente, C.J. Villaluna and Candy Yee.

The format will be similar to that of previous years with a formal ceremony, music and fireworks display at approximately 9 PM; there will be no carnival rides or food booths this year due to COVID.

Onstage music will start at 5 PM, the formal ceremony begins at 6:30 PM with a special concert at 7:30 PM, followed by the fireworks display at 9 PM.

