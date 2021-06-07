Big Lots Holds Soft Opening in Cerritos

OPENING: from (l-r) Cerritos Mayor pro tem Chuong Vo, Mayor Grace Hu, Big Lots! Manager Tina Lomeli, Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama and Planning Commissioner Jennifer Hong present the Cerritos City proclamation.

June 7, 2021

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

rom its closeout store roots to the brand new entrance into their most recent discount retail store, the core purpose of helping people save money on all kinds of products has remained the focus of Big Lots and that has carried through at their new Cerritos location.

The grand opening with city officials and Big Lot executives took place Saturday, May 29, 2021 just in time for some big Memorial Day discounts.

Dan Ursery, a Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassador opened the ceremony saying, “We are very excited to have Big Lots here in our city. This is a great opportunity to show off this great company in such a good location.”

The new store has gathered some of the top managers in the district and has employed approximately 50 local residents, as well as connecting with local charity organizations to see how they can become involved in the community.

Mayor Grace Hu, along with Mayor pro tem Chuong Vo and Councilman Frank Yokoyama presented the new Manager Tina Lomeli with a welcome city proclamation.

“Thank you so much for welcoming us to the city. We are very proud of this new location and we will do our best to ‘be the best’ for our new community,” added Lomeli.

The store offers an extensive assortment of brand-name items and quality products, including food, furniture, seasonal items, electronics and accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts at discout prices.

“Our customers may be on a tight budget, or they may just enjoy our treasure-hunt atmosphere,” said District Manager Stan Peery, “either way, they love the surprise and delight in the items they find in every aisle.”

Sol Shenk founded Big Lots in 1967. Shenk loved making crazy closeout deals, particularly on auto parts and all kinds of vehicles.

In 1970 the company began operating as Consolidated International. and launched the Odd Lots/Big Lots closeout chain which grew into Mac Frugal’s Bargains, Closeouts and Pic ‘N’ Save and finally Big Lots.

The new location can be found at 11540 South Street in Cerritos. The Big Lots chain has renovated the former Babies R’ Us location and will welcome an Aldi’s Grocery store this summer.

