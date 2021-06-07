29 Home Garden Tour Benefits Local Shelter

June 7, 2021

After 15 months, the 2021 Mary Lou Heard Memorial Garden Tour is back on with 29 gardens on the list.

The event will take place June 26-27.

The printed Tour Guide can be picked-up at any one of the 2021 Supporting Nurseries: Brita’s Old Town Garden in Seal Beach, Green Thumb Nursery in Lake Forest; H & H Nursery in Lakewood; Heavenly Vintage Nursery in Fountain Valley; Laguna Hills Nursery in Santa Ana; M & M Nursery, Orange Coast Farm Supply, The Potting Shed and Upland Nursery all in Orange; Nursery by Southwinds in Irvine; Plant Depot and Tree of Life Nursery both in San Juan Capistrano; and Village Nursery in Huntington Beach.

The guide can also be downloaded at heardsgardentour.com.

The gardens will not look quite like they do in May which is the normal tour month, but never the less the garden hosts will be so happy to see smiling faces, even though we will have to wear masks – your smile will show in your eyes. Donations are optional and benefit Sheepfold, a shelter for battered woman and their children. No price will ever be put on viewing the gardens.

The group asks that you let your heart dictate what you give. Net proceeds are collected at the tour and through online donations. The Sheepfold depends solely on private people and needs support.

Each garden will have a donation table where you can leave cash or checks (made out to the Mary Lou Heard Foundation or MLHF). Donate at one home, two homes, or as many as you decide.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments