Two arrested in shooting death of Aiden Leos on 55 Fwy.

(KTLA) Two arrests have been made in the case of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old who was killed in an apparent road-rage shooting in Orange, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

A couple was arrested in Costa Mesa in connection with the case, multiple law enforcement agencies said Sunday.

Leos was shot when his mother was driving him to school on May 21.

The reward for any information leading to the capture and conviction of the child’s killer has now grown to $500,000, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

The California Highway Patrol described the suspect’s vehicle as a 2018-2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportsWagen with non-tinted windows and a sunroof.

No other details were immediately available.

