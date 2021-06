Man Found Shot To Death Inside Overturned Car In Pico Rivera

June 4, 2021

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – A man was found shot and killed at the scene of a crash in Pico Rivera Thursday night.

They arrived on scene to find an overturned car and a man inside of it with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department said.

The man died at the scene. He was not identified.

Deputies still do not have a motive in the killing. There was no description of the gunman.

