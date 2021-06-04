Fisher-Price Recalls 175,000 Soothers, Gliders After Deaths Of 4 Infants

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fisher-Price is recalling 175,000 gliders sold in the U.S. and Canada after the deaths of four infants who were not properly buckled in.

Four models of Fisher-Price’s soothers and gliders were recalled Thursday after four infants died in the company’s 4-in-1 Rock n’ Glide Soother. The deaths happened between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved a 4-month-old from Missouri, two 2-month-old babies from Nevada and Michigan, and an 11-week-old from Colorado.

he U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the babies died after being placed in the glider on their backs without being buckled in, but were later found on their stomachs.

There have been no deaths involving the 2-in-1 Sooth ‘n Play Gliders.

Fisher-Price is recalling 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers with the model numbers CHP56, CHP55, and CBT81. Fisher Price’s 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders with the following model numbers are also being recalled: GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26, and HBD27, along with model HBT17, which was sold in Canada only. The recalled products are used either as a powered glider seat or an infant rocker, and in both modes, they can move in a head-to-toe, or side-to-side motion. Model numbers can be found on the underside of the base of each glider.

Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ’n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at stores and online, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. They were available for sale from January 2014 through December 2020 for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold between November 2018 and May 2021 for about $125.

Fisher-Price says consumers should immediately stop using the gliders and visit “Recall & Safety Alerts” on www.service.mattel.com for a refund, or call 855-853-62244 on weekdays.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments