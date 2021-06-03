WRD Awarded $6 Million Grant From The United States Bureau Of Reclamation

Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez presents WRD Board of Directors with Ceremonial Check at the Albert Robles Center in Pico Rivera, May 27, 2021 from left, Director Vera Robles DeWitt, Director Rob Katherman, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez, Director John D. S. Allen, Interim General Manager Stephan Tucker

Lakewood, CA (June 2, 2021) – The Water Replenishment (WRD) has been awarded a $6 million grant for the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning (ARC) through the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s (USBR) Title XVI WaterSmart Reclamation and Reuse Grant Program. Recently, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez joined the Board of Directors to present a ceremonial check.

Title XVI grants are awarded to water recycling and reuse projects that are in the Western States and Hawaii. The project is one of 13 identified by the USBR as eligible to receive funding this round.

This facility, which opened in August of 2019, produces 14.8 million gallons a day of advanced treated water which is used to replenish groundwater resources in the Central and West Coast Groundwater Basins. Water from these basins provides 50% of the drinking water for over 4 million residents who reside in southern Los Angeles County. ARC was recently shortlisted for the Global Water Intelligence Global Water Awards Project of the Year alongside projects from Atlanta, France, and China.

“I was proud to support the construction of the Water Replenishment District’s Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “The construction of this state-of-the-art facility supported many local, good-paying jobs. The facility also offers an incredible learning center that will help inspire the next generation of water engineers and hydrologists.”

“This grant allows WRD to continue the positive impact we make in our communities,” said WRD Board President Emeritus Willard H. Murray Jr. “We are grateful for this funding and will continue working to serve over four million people through ARC’s educational and water recycling facility.”

“ARC is the cornerstone project of WRD’s Water Independence Now (WIN) program which eliminated the district’s demand for imported water,” said WRD Board President John Allen. “With its completion, WRD now has access to a drought-proof supply of recycled water used to replenish two of the most utilized groundwater basins in the nation.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments