Cerritos Towne Center Giving Residents a Chance to Win $300

June 2, 2021

In celebration of Father’s Day, Cerritos Towne Center, an open-air lifestyle center in Cerritos (www.cerritostc.com), invites the community to share their favorite words of wisdom from their father, grandfather or father figure on the center’s Instagram page for a chance to win a $300 prize package.

Entries will be accepted now through June 16th and entrants must be 18 or older to enter and win. One lucky winner will be randomly selected and contacted via email on or around June 18th; the winner must reply within 48 hours or forfeit the prize, and another winner will be selected. No purchase or payment is required. To learn more, or to enter the contest, visit www.instagram.com/shopcerritos/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments