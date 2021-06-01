Artesia Man Dead After ATV Crash at Sand Hollow State Park

June 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, Utah- An Artesia man is dead following an incident in the Bureau of Land Management Sand Mountain Recreation area which is located just outside of Sand Hollow State Park.

On May 30 at around 7:30 P.M. rangers arrived and located the body of 36-year-old Erik Alvarez of Artesia, California. Alvarez was visiting the Sand Hollow area to ride ATVs with a group.

Alvarez was reportedly riding an ATV alone when the accident occurred. Later on, another member of the group located Alvarez and called for help.

First responders from Utah State Parks, Hurricane City EMS, and Washington County Search and Rescue assisted in the search and attempted to revive Alvarez. A life flight was also dispatched and landed in the area Sand Hollow area to assist.

Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful and Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, Alvarez is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This incident is still under investigation at this time with no additional information. The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extended their condolences to Alvarez’s friends and family.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments