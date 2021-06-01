1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Agua Dulce fire station; standoff ensues at Acton home

The suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee, according to officials.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The wounded firefighter was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where video from AIR7 HD showed paramedics wheeling the firefighter on a gurney from a rooftop helipad into the medical center. Neither of the two firefighters who were shot were immediately identified.

After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have fled to a home in Acton, where a possible barricade situation ensued. The structure later erupted in flames.

Firefighters did not initially attack the fire, refraining from approaching the house due to the apparent threat posed by the suspect.

A man’s body was seen at the home, but whether that person was the deceased suspect was not immediately confirmed.