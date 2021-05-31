Man Dies After Being Shot In Parking Lot In City Of Bell

BELL (CBSLA) — Authorities say an investigation is underway for the shooter or shooters responsible for the death of a man in the city of Bell.

Deputies responded to a call of a “man down” just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, they located the victim who had been shot in a parking lot. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An active investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments