Quinceañera Celebration Ends In Gunfire In Jurupa Valley; 1 Killed

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A quinceañera celebration in the Inland Empire ended in gunfire with one man killed on Saturday night.

The shooting unfolded just after 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Rutile Street in Jurupa Valley.

t was then that authorities received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived on scene, they located at least two victims. One was transported to a hospital, while the other died at the scene. Both are believed to be brothers.

The deceased has been identified as a 22-year-old man. The condition of the second victim was unknown.

Neighbors in the community said the shooting unfolded at a birthday party where friends, family and the community had gathered when a few people got into a fight.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating.

