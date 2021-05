Flying Miz Daisy Outdoor Market Jun. 12 at OC Fairgrounds

On Saturday June 12, the show will be back in LOT D, attendees can enter at Gate 3 off Fairview Dr.

Gate 3 opens at 9:00am-3:00pm.

This is the last market of the summer with over 150 vendors before the OC Fair begins.

Admission is free, but there is a $10 parking fee so attendees might want to carpool.

OC Fair Event Center, 88 Fair Drive Costa Mesa, CA.

