Arrest Made in Connection (Maybe) of BB-Gun Shootings

Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday, May 26, who might be tied to the scores of shattered windows on the 91 Freeway in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties from a BB gun, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand, who is overseeing an investigation into the shootings across Southern California, said the man was arrested Wednesday morning after motorist reported being shot at the night before.

Goodbrand said the agency is still working to determine whether the suspect is also responsible for the series of attacks that shattered windows and left commuters frightened.

