Albert Robles Center Nominated for Global Water Award

The Albert Robles Center in Pico Rivera.

Biwater project, Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling, has been shortlisted for Water Project of the Year, a category that recognizes water projects that show the greatest innovation for optimizing their physical or environmental footprint.

May 26, 2021

The 2021 Global Water Awards ceremony is set to take place in June, celebrating important achievements in the water industry carried out in 2020.

The Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling was constructed in Pico Rivera to support the Water Replenishment District (WRD) of Southern California in its aim to be 100 percent independent from imported water.

The 14.8 million US gallon per day (56 million liters per day) advanced water treatment facility supplies drinking quality water for recharging local aquifers. This reduces the dependence on heavily burdened imported water from Northern California and the Colorado River, and fulfills a vital role in boosting local resilience against drought.

For this nomination, Global Water Intelligence (GWI) stated, “As a direct result of the new advanced treatment plant, water imports from Northern California and the Colorado River are no longer required to replenish the area’s groundwater supply. More than 12 million m3 of water is treated annually for indirect potable reuse to recharge the San Gabriel Valley groundwater aquifers.”

As the ultrafiltration (UF) and reverse osmosis (RO) system supplier, Biwater Inc. carried out the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the UF and RO systems for Phase 1 of the water treatment facility, which is the largest direct-coupled UF and RO system in North America.

Commenting on this nomination, Richard White, Senior Vice President of Biwater’s Water Reuse and Desalination Sector, Biwater Inc., said “We are proud to have been part of this ground-breaking project. The Water Replenishment District have delivered an exceptional facility for establishing a locally sustainable water supply for Southern California. We congratulate all involved on the project’s success.”

He added, “Biwater’s membrane technologies will help replenish groundwater supplies to ensure local aquifers are sustainable and continue to be a vital and growing contributor to the region’s water demands.”

For the 2021 Global Water Awards, Biwater Inc. has also received a nomination as Desalination Company of the Year for making the greatest contribution to the desalination industry in 2020. Over the past year, Biwater Inc. has demonstrated growth as an essential business and leading membrane technology provider, and has continued to expand its market share, having bid and won a number of projects.

The Global Water Awards acknowledge important achievements in the international water industry over the past year. Winners are selected by Global Water Intelligence and Water Desalination Report subscribers, reflecting the views of the international water community. Nominations are initially shortlisted by a panel of experts before voting commences.

