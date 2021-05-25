Illegal Fireworks Seized From Lakewood Home

BY BRIAN HEWS • May 25, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a large cache of fireworks while conducting a welfare check at a Lakewood residence just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. No one was inside the home, however.

The L.A. County Fire Department hazmat team was called in to remove the fireworks with “drums” of fireworks seen taken out of the house.

There were no immediate arrests. It’s unclear who lives in the home.

On the afternoon of March 16, a massive fireworks explosion occurred at a property in Ontario, sending terrified neighbors scrambling for safety. The initial explosion had the magnitude of a bomb blast, followed by a series of ensuing explosions.

Two cousins were killed on the property and three others were hurt. The blasts sent debris covering 80 properties and caused an estimated $3.2 million in damage.

