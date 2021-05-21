Cerritos News</ _______________________________________ RATES _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC

The Gardens Casino Offering COVID Vaccinations in Early June

 

 

The Gardens Casino is teaming up with Remedia Care to provide local residents free COVID vaccinations. The vaccinations will occur outside the Casino at 11871 Carson St. in Hawaiian Gardens, Ca., 90716.

 Those that want a vaccine need to go online to pre-register NOW.

Below is the information for signing up and making an appointment.

 1. Click on the link to pre-register. Link: remediacare.md-hq.com/schedule_unregistered  or www.remediacare.com and click the “book now” button to access the same link.

2. Select the provider: “Garden’s Casino- 11871 Carson St.”

3. Select the appointment date of DATE: 6/7/21, 6/9/21 or 6/11/21

 Please come in at your scheduled appointment time with your mask on, a government ID or some form of identification and insurance card (not required).

Appointments are strongly encouraged!

