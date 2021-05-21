NORTHGATE GONZALEZ MARKET SANTA ANA TO HOST PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR ORANGE COUNTY LATINO AND OTHER FAMILIES

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER PHARMACY TO PROVIDE VACCINATIONS WALK UPS ARE WELCOME

WHAT: Given that Latinos lag overall in getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Orange County Latino and other families will now be able to get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at their neighborhood Northgate Market in Santa Ana, CA via on-line appointment or walk-ups are welcome

Northgate Market has teamed up with Mercy Medical Center Pharmacy, Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center, Hope Community Services and ABRAZAR to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Orange County Families.

Although Latinos account for 63% of California’s COVID cases and 48% of its virus-related deaths, only about 40% have yet received at least one dose of a vaccine. Of the more than 34 million doses of vaccines administered so far statewide, Latinos have received 25.6%.

Anyone 12 years and up is eligible for a vaccination but all youth 12-17 years must be accompanied by an adult. The vaccines have dramatically reduced the spread of COVID in the community, and Orange County is close to herd immunity, but we just need to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated.

WHEN: Friday, May 21, 2021

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Northgate Gonzalez Market (Santa Ana)

770 S. Harbor Blvd

Santa Ana, CA 90011

WHO: Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do

Carl Middleton, Northgate Markets

Healthcare Professionals

WHY: Orange County has administered approximately 1,154,311 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 17 but still needs to vaccinate more Latino adults and has just started vaccinating youth 12 years and up.

NOTE:

