Three Separate Car Shootings in Cerritos on 91 Freeway

BY BRIAN HEWS • May 13, 2021

A car traveling down the 91 freeway in Cerritos had its windows shot out late last night, with the driver pulling over inside the Seafood City Plaza after calling the CHP.

Three drivers reported incidents between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the same area.

One driver, who was headed to work at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, was driving westbound near Bloomfield Avenue when he heard a pop, the driver realized his driver’s side rear window had been shot at and broken.

The CHP thought it was a bb or a pellet gun, as the holes “were very small.” For some strange reason, many of the cars shot are white, the driver’s car was a white Jeep.

The shooting was the third on the 91 Freeway in the Cerritos area in the past 24 hours.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a driver said he was shot at on the freeway near Norwalk Boulevard, the CHP said in a statement.

Authorities are also searching for a person who shot and shattered the windows of at least two vehicles on the 91 Freeway in the Corona-Riverside area Tuesday.

The CHP said a white GMC Safari van had a window shot out by a pellet or a BB gun around 6 p.m. as the driver was on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway east of Lincoln Avenue.

Another incident was reported an hour later. The same thing happened to a white Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound, east of Tyler Street. The driver reported hearing a pop, followed by a rear window shattering, according to CHP.

Investigators later determined the second shooting happened about 10 minutes after the first incident just eight miles apart.

No injuries were reported, and no suspect information could be provided.

Several similar shootings have been reported in recent weeks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including on the 405 Freeway in O.C.

