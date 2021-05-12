State Senator Bob Archuleta Launches Public Safety Program ‘Operation Safe Senior’

Norwalk Mayor Jennifer Perez joined Senator Bob Archuleta at the Christian Senior Towers along with city staff and employees of the Christian Senior Towers for Operation Safe Senior, where over 100,000 masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed throughout the district.

Staff Report • May 12, 2021

As California is safely reopening, State Senator Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, announced Friday May 7, the official start of Operation Safe Senior (OSS) a public health service to the older population in Senate District 32 residing in senior living facilities.

In the first round of OSS, Senator Archuleta delivered hundreds of face masks and spray hand sanitizers to three senior dwellings in the cities of Downey, Montebello and Norwalk. He was joined by Norwalk Mayor Jennifer Perez and city staff; Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa and Mayor Pro Tem Blanca Pacheco; and Montebello Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos in their respective cities.

“Although reopening is a great boost to the economy, our businesses and the overall well-being of the Thirty-Second Senate District, we must be mindful of the safety guidelines still in place to help keep our residents from contracting coronavirus,” Archuleta said. “This is especially important for our most vulnerable population – our seniors.

“Operation Safe Senior is only possible through the partnership between my district staff and community partners, such as Hsi Lai Temple in Hacienda Heights, and PIH Health, who both made generous donations of masks and hand sanitizer.”

His Lai Temple donated more than 100,000 face masks, and PIH Health donated 1,000 spray hand sanitizers.

“I am grateful to our community partners for their commitment to public health, and for their outreach efforts in order to bring resources to all members of our community during these times,” Senator Archuleta said.

Senator Archuleta and his staff will continue to deliver masks and hand sanitizers throughout the district as supplies last.

Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa and Mayor Pro Tem Blanca Pacheco joined Senator Bob Archuleta in launching Operation Safe Senior. The city of Downey and Norwalk received masks and hand sanitizer for their senior programs and senior living.

