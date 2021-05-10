Gov. Newsom to Expand California Stimulus to Middle Income Families

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he will expand the state’s economic stimulus program to middle income families, which means the Golden State Stimulus now provides at least $600 to two-thirds of Californians.

Newsom was in the Bay Area to unveil a comprehensive economic recovery plan as California continues to emerge out of the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom appeared at Unity Council in Oakland for a 10 a.m. news conference to announce the economic package, outlining how tens of billions of dollars in federal aid will be allocated.

The Golden State Stimulus, which also will provide an additional $500 to families with children, is a part of that plan.

Last week, a state appellate court upheld Newsom’s use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic, rejecting a lower court finding that the Democratic governor had done too much unilaterally.

Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide lockdown order in March 2020 and followed up with numerous executive orders, including an eviction moratorium, suspending school deadlines and allowing people and businesses more time to pay taxes.

Newsom also has been the subject of a recall campaign by California Republicans who disagree with his handling of immigration and criminal justice reform issues as well as his response to the pandemic.

The recall campaign has enough signatures to make the November ballot, according to the California Secretary of State’s office, but there are more steps in the process before it is certified.

Newsom is up for re-election in 2022.

