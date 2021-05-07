Pico Rivera to Consider Digital Billboards

BY BRIAN HEWS • May 7, 2021

The city of Pico Rivera Planning Commission, at its upcoming May 17 meeting, will consider an amendment to the city’s municipal code to prohibit mobile billboards and allow digital billboards in industrial zones.

The amendment would include requirements needed to be met by a digital billboard developer including but not limited to an application, photometric plan, compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, and specified development standards.

The Planning Commission will make a decision to recommend or deny the amendment to the City Council.

The meeting will be at 6:00 PM at City Hall Council Chambers, 6615 Passons Boulevard, Pico Rivera, 90660.

Planning Commission Meetings can be viewed live on CTV-3 and by visiting the City’s website at www.picorivera.org.

From the City’s main webpage, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on CTV-3 live stream.

To submit a public comment pertaining to this hearing, an email may be sent to the City Clerk’s Office at [email protected] prior to 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Please provide your full name and reference the following subject matter: “Public Hearing- Chapter 18.46, Signs and Advertisement Amendment”

Persons interested in this matter may correspond with the City Clerk’s Office by using the email address provided above.

