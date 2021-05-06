NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – Soccer playoffs to begin while Suburban League play gets underway in basketball

The CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin on Monday with wild card action in girls soccer and Tuesday for the boys. First round games are scheduled for Wednesday for the girls and Thursday for the boys. The playoff brackets will be released Saturday morning.

In girls soccer action, Cerritos High (605 League), La Mirada High (Suburban League) and Valley Christian High (Olympic League) all finished first in their respective leagues and are expected to host first round games. Cerritos concluded a 10-0-0 regular season by knocking off Oxford Academy 4-1 this past Wednesday to remain undefeated in 28 league contests since leaving the Suburban League following the 2017-2018 season. It’s also the first time in school history the Lady Dons, ranked third in Division 4, did not lose a game in the regular season.

La Mirada, ranked fourth in Division 2, had no problems with Firebaugh High in a 9-0 victory this past Tuesday to improve to 9-0-2 overall and 5-0-0 in league. The Lady Matadores, who visited Norwalk High on May 6 in the regular season finale, have allowed one goal this season.

V.C. is ranked one spot ahead of Cerritos in Division 4 and visited Sage Hill High on May 6 in the last game of the regular season. The Lady Defenders entered that game 12-0-2 overall, 8-0-0 in league and have outscored their opponents 81-6 this season.

Artesia High blanked John Glenn High 5-0 this past Wednesday for its fourth straight victory and ended the regular season 6-5-1 overall, 4-4-0 in league play. By virtue of the late season surge, the Lady Pioneers finished in third place, a game ahead of Pioneer High.

In boys action, Artesia is ranked seventh in Division 5 and wrapped up the regular season at 8-3-0 and 7-1-0 in league following a 5-0 victory against John Glenn this past Wednesday. The Pioneers finished in first place in the 605 League for the third straight season and have gone 26-1-1 in league action during that time.

La Mirada, ranked ninth in Division 3, and Norwalk, barely outside the top 10 in Division 2, played for the Suburban League title on May 6. La Mirada knocked off Firebaugh 6-1 this past Tuesday to improve to 9-2-0 overall and 6-1-0 in league while the Lancers edged Bellflower High 3-2 in overtime this past Tuesday to move to 8-2-0 overall and 6-1-0 in league.

V.C., ranked eighth in Division 5, capped off its third straight Olympic League championship and eighth in the past nine seasons as it blanked Heritage Christian High 5-0 this past Tuesday on the road. The Defenders will enter the playoffs with an overall record of 13-1-1 and a league mark of 8-0-0. Since the 2012-2013 season, V.C. has gone 55-4-13 in league play and has not lost a league game since Jan. 19, 2018, a 2-1 setback at Maranatha High, a stretch of 27 league games.

Whitney High entered this past Wednesday’s home game tied for second place with Pioneer in the 605 League as the two teams met each other and the teams will stay tied for second place as they played to a scoreless tie. The Wildcats, ranked seventh in Division 7, conclude the regular season at 5-2-1 with all games coming in league action.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The 605 League concluded the first half of its action with a trio of area teams in good position for a playoff berth. Artesia, ranked 12th in Division 4AA, slammed Glenn 64-19 this past Tuesday to improve to 9-4 overall, 3-2 in league and in third place. The Pioneers will visit league-leading Cerritos tonight as the Dons (6-3, 5-0) cruised past Oxford Academy 62-17 this past Tuesday. Artesia will also travel to South Pasadena High on Saturday and Wiseburn-Da Vinci High on Tuesday before hosting Oxford Academy on Wednesday. Cerritos is scheduled to visit fourth place Whitney High on Wednesday. The Wildcats are 2-6 overall after falling to Pacifica High 43-31 last Saturday, but 2-2 in the circuit.

Gahr High has one win in six games thus far but is winless in three San Gabriel Valley League contests as it hosted Paramount High this past Wednesday. The Gladiators will entertain Downey High tonight before going to Dominguez High on Wednesday.

La Mirada, 3-4 overall, knocked off La Serna High 53-46 this past Tuesday and visited Mayfair High the next night in the Suburban League opener. The Matadores will be home to Bellflower tonight, Dominguez on Saturday before travelling to Marina High on Monday and Norwalk on Wednesday.

Norwalk has one win in three games played prior to its league opener against Bellflower this past Wednesday. The Lancers will host Mayfair tonight and Bell Gardens High on Saturday.

V.C. lost to Heritage Christian 77-66 this past Tuesday to drop its record to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in the Olympic League. The Defenders, tied for the second ranking in Division 3AA with Martin Luther King High, will go to eighth-ranked Maranatha High tonight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norwalk, which is ranked 16th in Division 4AA with Immaculate Heart, is undefeated in four games after a 35-19 win against St. Bernard High last Friday. The Lady Lancers will host Mayfair tonight, Lawndale High on Saturday and La Mirada on Wednesday.

V.C. dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-3 in league after a 52-41 setback to Heritage Christian this past Tuesday. The Lady Defenders visit Maranatha tonight.

Whitney fell to Pioneer High 45-32 this past Tuesday in a battle for first place in the 605 League. The Lady Wildcats dropped to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in league as they are scheduled to visit Glenn tonight before hosting Cerritos on Wednesday.

