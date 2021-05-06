LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell to Host Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Los Angeles County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, representing the Second District, is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Culver City Recreation & Community Services Department to host a Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution on Saturday May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm. Food will be donated by SEE-LA. Following safety guidelines, volunteers will be on-site to guide and place groceries directly into vehicles. The Veteran Peer Access Network will also be present to share resources for veterans and military families.
WHO:
WHAT:
WHERE:
Culver City Senior Center
4095 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
WHEN:
Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm
