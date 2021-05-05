Landlords and Renters Share Personal Stories of Financial Hardship

Rent relief appointments continue at select locations in Los Angeles County
BAKERSFIELD, CA, May 5, 2021 — Since the launch of CityServe’s Eviction Prevention Starting Point, hundreds of landlords and renters have requested appointments for rent relief and have shared personal stories of financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has affected every livelihood in one way or another and no two stories are the same,” said Crissy Sanchez-Cochran, Director of Communications, CityServe. “As our enrollers sit down to walk landlords and renters through the application process, they share their story of hardship. We are honored to serve the community alongside the local church to help people through a difficult time so they can get the help they need.”
Landlords with unpaid rent and tenants with past-due rent are encouraged to apply for rent relief as soon as possible. Here are some situations that lead individuals to request an appointment for financial assistance.
CityServe’s Eviction Prevention Starting Point is a program that helps landlords and renters start on the path to receive financial assistance through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.
Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Tuesdays at the following location:
Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Thursdays at the following locations:
Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Fridays at the following locations:
Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance in spanish, call Devon Pozo, (661) 583-3222.
HOW IT WORKS
About CityServe
CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since the food box program launched, the CityServe collaborative network has distributed over 15 million Farmers to Families food boxes to the “Last Mile of Need.” For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit www.cityservenetwork.com or on social platforms @cityservenetwork.
