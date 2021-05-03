Man Fatally Shot in Artesia

May 3, 2021

ARTESIA — A 20-year-old man in a vehicle was fatally wounded yesterday in Artesia by suspects who fired at him while inside a small SUV and then fled the scene onto a freeway.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the 12000 block of 166th Street, north of the 91 Freeway and east of the 605 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. It was not immediately known if the shooting was gang-related.

Deputies from the Norwalk station dispatched to the location found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics rushed the man to area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was not injured in the shooting.

Detectives later learned that the suspects were in a small SUV that fled onto a freeway and out of view following the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

