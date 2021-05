FDA Poised to Greenlight Pfiser Vaccine for 12-15 Year Olds

BY BRIAN HEWS • May 3, 2021

It could happen within the week, an approval by the FDA for the Pfiser vaccine for kids 12-15. Pfiser says g the vaccine is 100% effective in the age range. Middle School and High School students could start getting the vaccine later in the month.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments