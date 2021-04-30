Drive-In Movies are Back in Bellflower

April 30, 2021

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The Bellflower Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn to present Disney / Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 4’ in a fun family event May 7.

Between the events of Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, Woody and Bo Peep rescue RC, Andy’s remote control car, from being washed away in a storm. Moments later, Bo Peep and her lamp are donated to a new owner. A distraught Woody considers coming with her, but in the end decides his duty is to stay with Andy. Nine years later, after a teenage Andy has donated his toys to Bonnie, Woody struggles to adapt, as the toys in Bonnie’s room already have a leader.

Cars, trucks and vans are welcome for only $10 per vehicle. No buses, RVs or other oversized vehicles are permitted. Attendees must stay in their vehicles to watch the movie, however viewing from convertibles and truck beds is allowed. Detailed rules and restrictions will be distributed to all registrants prior to the movie.

The next scheduled movie night will be June 18 for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and registration begins May 24. Two years after their adventure in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, Spencer Gilpin, Anthony “Fridge” Johnson, Martha Kaply, and Bethany Walker have separated for college, but plan a reunion over Christmas break. The night before the reunion, Spencer, feeling like he has no purpose, gets out the Jumanji game set. When he doesn’t show up at the reunion, his friends visit his mother’s home, greeted by Spencer’s grandfather and business partner who is visiting him. They discover that Spencer has gone into Jumanji and Fridge, Martha, Eddie and Milo go into the game to bring him home.

For more information, call 562-804-1424 x2261. Just like the old fashioned drive-ins sound will be available through car FM radio or special speakers for the event, the gates open at 5:30pm.

The event will be held at Simms Park Field Area at 16614 Clark Avenue in Bellflower. Interested parties must RSVP to apm.activecommunities.com/bellflowerrecreation

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments