4 injured, including firefighters who suffered electric shock, in city of Orange blaze

Three firefighters suffered electric shock injuries and a civilian was hurt after a vehicle caught fire between two homes, bringing down a power line in the city of Orange on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 211 S Earlham St., according to an Orange City Fire Department spokesperson.

The status of the four people’s conditions was not yet known.

The flames were sparked when a vehicle caught fire between two homes, and then a power line came down, officials said. The flames then spread to multiple structures.

Sky5 aerial footage showed parts of at least two homes completely charred, with several firefighters at the scene.

The Orange Police Department closed several streets in the area, including Chapman Avenue, Earlham Street and Washington Avenue.

