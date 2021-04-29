Stater Bros. & FirstFruits Marketing Donate 19,600 Pounds of Apples to Feeding America

DONATING: from (l-r) Danielle Oehlman, Director Stater Bros. Charities; Nancy Negrette, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Chairman and President Stater Bros. Charities; Charlotte Wall, Communication Coordinator Stater Bros. Markets; Jacob Cadwallader, Category Manager Fresh Stater Bros. Markets; Stephanie Otero, CPA, President and CEO Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB)

San Bernardino, California (April 29, 2021) – Stater Bros. Markets recently donated 19,600 pounds of fresh apples to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB). The donation will ensure that our local food banks are well-stocked with fresh produce. This donation is a result of Stater Bros. Markets’ participation in the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.

“We are extremely grateful to partner with FirstFruits Marketing and Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino,” said Nancy Negrette, Chairman and President Stater Bros. Charities. “Through these partnerships, we are able to give back to our communities and get healthy food into the hands of our neighbors in need,” continued Negrette.

“We all know this has been a tough year and we feel fortunate to be able to continue our Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program now more than ever,” stated Joe Vargas, Director of Marketing and Analytics at FirstFruits Marketing. “We thank Stater Bros. for their continued partnership with the program.”

The Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program uses retail displays and marketing materials to spread awareness of food insecurity throughout the country.

With the help of FARSB and their local food pantry partners, the fresh produce will be distributed throughout local communities.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 170 Supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities. For more information, visit staterbros.com.

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples, cherries, and pears spread across 9,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit www.ffm-wa.com/.

About Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Counties

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Counties began in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino is the primary source of food for over 400 nonprofit organizations, distributing over 2.5 million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, halfway houses, senior centers, residential treatment centers, shelters for the abused, after school programs and group homes. More than 425,000 men, women and children each month rely on the food bank’s distribution center to make ends meet. www.feedingie.org

