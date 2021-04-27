Household Hazardous and E-Waste Event in La Mirada

WHAT: County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones at the next free Countywide Household Hazardous Waste Roundup. WHO: The free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup Program is brought to residents by the County of Los Angeles and presented by Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts in cooperation with the City of La Mirada and the neighboring cities of Artesia, Cerritos, La Habra Heights, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier.

WHERE: La Mirada Regional Park Tennis Court Parking Lot, on Adelfa Drive La Mirada

WHEN: Saturday, May 1, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHY: Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts conduct more than 50 free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Roundups annually throughout the County to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials. Because hazardous waste can pollute the environment, it is illegal to discard these items in trashcans, sinks and storm drains. The Roundups are part of a campaign to promote public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste and to provide a convenient, free disposal option.

For more information, go to: www.lacsd.org/services/solidwaste/hhw_e_waste/cityoflamirada.asp Or, contact Los Angeles County Public Works at 1-(888) CLEAN LA or www.CleanLA.com or Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts at 1-(800) 238-0173 or www.lacsd.org/hhw.

